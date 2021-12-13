How the rules of the French health pass change on Wednesday

In France, Covid health passes are required to enter certain venues such as bars and restaurants as well as on long distance trains.

Most people use the TousAntiCovid app on their phones to show their health pass. Paper versions are also available.

Currently, you can only hold a valid health pass under the one of the following conditions:

You are fully vaccinated (proof of a previous case of infection within the last 11 months counts as one dose);

You have proof of testing negatively for Covid taken within the last 24 hours;

Proof of recovery from Covid-19 within the last 6 months

A medical certificate exempting you from vaccination for health reasons (if you are allergic to one of the components for example)

New definition of ‘fully vaccinated’

From December 15th, there are important changes in what counts as being “fully vaccinated”.

From this date people over the age of 65, who have received two doses of vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca) will progressively see their health passes deactivated unless they have a booster dose.

Eligibility for booster doses begins once five months have passed since the last vaccination/infection. Deactivation only occurs once seven months have passed – meaning there is a two month window in which to get a booster shot.

So for example if you are over 65 and you received your second dose on May 25th you will need to get a booster dose quickly or your health pass will become invalid on Christmas day – 7 months after your second dose.

Remember that over 65s no longer need to book an appointment to get a booster shot – they can simply walk into any vaccination site and ask for their 3rd jab.

For people of whatever age who have received a single shot of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen in France), the December 15th rule also applies to them. From this date onwards, they will be obliged to have a booster shot if they want to continue using the health pass. People injected with this vaccine become eligible for a booster one month since their last injection – and they must get a booster within two months of their last injection or their health pass will no longer be valid.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

From January 15th, the rules around boosters doses and health passes will be expanded to all adults

People over the age of 18, who have received two doses of vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca) will progressively see their health passes deactivated from January 15th unless they have a booster dose. As with the over 65s, this age group can wait for a maximum of seven months (since their last injection/infection) to receive their booster dose — otherwise their health passes will no longer be valid for entry into bars and restaurants.

Still confused about when to get a booster?

The above information makes some pretty dense reading. We are aware – and so are the health authorities.

Fortunately, if you have downloaded the TousAntiCovid app, you do not need to think about this too much. The Health Minister, Olivier Véran, has said that when the deadline is approaching for you to get your booster dose, the app’s home screen will change colour and you will receive an alert on your phone.

If you are still confused, there is an online simulator HERE which tells you when you need to have a booster dose in order to keep using the health pass.

Updating vaccination status

When you get your booster shot, it is up to you to update the health pass. The process is not automatic.

You can do this by scanning the QR code on your vaccination certificate from the vaccination site – whether it is a vaccination centre, pharmacy, nurses clinic or elsewhere.

Some vaccination sites no longer hand out these certificates routinely, instead submitting information about your status to Assurance Maladie. If this is the case, you must download the certificate from the Ameli site to receive the QR code, which can then be scanned into the TousAntiCovid app.

If you ask nicely at the vaccination site, they may be able to give you a certificate without you having to go through Ameli. But this is not guaranteed.