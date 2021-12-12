Macron hails New Caledonia rejecting independence

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
New CaledoniaPolitics

Share this article
French President Emmanuel Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron addresses to the nation. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that "a period of transition" would begin for New Caledonia after voters overwhelmingly rejected independence.

“A period of transition is beginning. Free from the binary choice of ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, we must now build a common project, while recognising and respecting the dignity of everyone,” the head of state said in a recorded message.

He said that the country could be “proud” of the process designed to settle the status of the islands under which residents were asked in three separate referendums if they wished to break away from France.

READ ALSO: New Caledonia votes overwhelmingly to remain French

“Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it,” Macron added.

With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favour, with turn-out a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands’ high commission showed.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Pro-independence campaigners boycotted the vote, saying they wanted it postponed to September because “a fair campaign” was impossible with high coronavirus infection numbers.

Observers say the result could exacerbate ethnic tensions, with the poorer indigenous Kanak community generally favouring independence over the wealthier white community.

Macron made no direct mention of the boycott, but he admitted that voters were “profoundly divided” and he expressed condolences to “all those who have lost a loved one”.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

New Caledonia votes overwhelmingly to remain French

New Caledonia votes overwhelmingly to remain French

Centre-right presidential pick vows to make France EU’s top power

Centre-right presidential pick vows to make France EU’s top power

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row expires

EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row expires

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France this Sunday

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France this Sunday

France to declassify Algerian War archives

France to declassify Algerian War archives

Macron to push for reform of Schengen area during EU during presidency

Macron to push for reform of Schengen area during EU during presidency

Blame UK for end to onward freedom of movement, Barnier tells Brits in France

Blame UK for end to onward freedom of movement, Barnier tells Brits in France

More news

New Caledonia votes overwhelmingly to remain French

New Caledonia votes overwhelmingly to remain French

Centre-right presidential pick vows to make France EU’s top power

Centre-right presidential pick vows to make France EU’s top power

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row expires

EU deadline in Franco-British fishing row expires

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France this Sunday

France to declassify Algerian War archives

Macron to push for reform of Schengen area during EU during presidency

Blame UK for end to onward freedom of movement, Barnier tells Brits in France