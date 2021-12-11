Rural resentment and abseiling Santas: 6 essential articles for life in France

This week saw a record number of new Covid cases detected in France, within a 24 hour period.

The government continues to push its vaccination campaign, opening new vaccination centres and making it easier for the over 65s to get booster doses (without an appointment). It has also introduced new measures, including a ban on dancing, to contain the spread of the virus.

We have been busy breaking down some of the key announcements for you.

“By my experience, La France Profonde remains profoundly negative – about itself, about national government, about the modern world,” writes our columnist, John Lichfield. He has been writing about the deep seated resentment towards Paris that many feel in the French countryside.

Sticking with the French capital, many of you have been in touch after we asked for your thoughts on a survey that ranked Paris as one of the worst cities in the world for foreign residents.

A slim majority of you disagreed with the survey findings, arguing that with its wide array of culture and strong public services, Paris is not so bad after all. Some of you even suggested that French residents of the City of Light are actually quite nice.

Finally, with Christmas fast approaching, we have taken a look with some of the wackier festive traditions in France – from abseiling Santas to floating choirs and mechanical elephants.

