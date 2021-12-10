‘Parisians are quite lovely’: Your verdict on quality of life in Paris

We have broken down what were, according to you, the key points:

Culture and beauty

By far and away, the culture and beauty of the city was the most commonly cited positive when it comes to life in the French capital.

“Living in this city is at times like living in a beautiful museum. People from all over the world are drawn to this dramatic, glamorous city and I feel lucky to be here,” said Todd Foreman.

Undoubtedly it is the culture of Paris which frequently makes it the most visited city in the world.

It is a city at the forefront of fashion, cuisine and art. It is home to more than 100 museums and galleries and more than 30,000 boulangeries. The trademark Haussmannian boulevards give the city centre a beautiful uniformity that is difficult to match elsewhere. And parks like the Buttes-Chaumont are sublime.

Peter Ford praised the city’s “architecture, parks, low-level buildings general ambiance.”

Paris is also steeped in jazz heritage and has a burgeoning techno and LGBTQI+ scene too.

Many of you also pointed out the French work culture has its benefits too. France has strong workers’ protections and employees work some of the shortest hours of any country in the OECD.

Public services

Many of you wrote in to say that public transport, healthcare and other public services are highly affordable in Paris compared to elsewhere.

“It’s very accessible – every part of the city (and quite a long way beyond!) is in reach with a very affordable metro pass,” said Matthew Preston.

In comparison to countries like the USA, healthcare is incredibly cheap. And waiting times to see a GP are generally far shorter than in places like the UK. It is no wonder that the average French life expectancy is higher here (82.5) than in either of those countries. It has been suggested however that the air pollution in Paris is as dangerous as smoking 183 cigarettes per year.

“The bureaucracy takes a little bit of time to get used to. It took us a year to get into the health care system, but once we were in it seemed to work very well,” said Jess.

Some of you also pointed out that the geographic position of Paris makes it easy to visit other places in Europe by plane, train and automobile.

While great public services and transport links were a common theme, many of you said that housing prices in the French capital are prohibitively expensive. Per square metre, Paris has one of the most expensive property markets in the world.

