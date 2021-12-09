Reader question: Does my French health pass automatically update after Covid booster?

Question: I live in France and recently got my booster jab. For some reason, the vaccination status on my health pass hasn’t been updated. Why is this?

When you get your booster shot, it is up to you to update the health pass. The process is not automatic.

You can do this by scanning the QR code on your vaccination certificate from the vaccination site – whether it is a vaccination centre, pharmacy, nurses clinic or elsewhere.

Some vaccination sites no longer hand out these certificates routinely, instead submitting information about your status to Assurance Maladie. If this is the case, you must download the certificate from the Ameli site to receive the QR code, which can then be scanned into the TousAntiCovid app.

If you ask nicely at the vaccination site, they may be able to give you a certificate without you having to go through Ameli. But this is not guaranteed.

For those receiving their second anti-Covid shot, you must wait for seven days after vaccination before the health pass is activated.

But if this is your third (i.e. booster) dose, then your vaccination status can be updated immediately using the QR code issued at the test site.

Because of a computer error, a small minority of people who receive their booster dose may also have to wait seven days before the app recognises this.

Upcoming health pass changes

From January 15th, health passes will begin to be deactivated for people who are eligible for the booster but have not had it within the 7 month time limit – this will be the case from December 15th for those over the age of 65.

The health pass will be deactivated seven months after the date when you got your second dose, giving you two months between becoming eligible and having the pass deactivated to book your shot.

For the moment, the deactivation of health passes will only concern those vaccinated in France, and not tourists arriving from another country.