French Word of the Day: Picoler
This is something the French government does not want you to be doing too much over Christmas.

Why do I need to know the word picoler? 

Because if it wasn’t for Covid, you would probably be doing this at your French office Christmas party. Some people find that drinking actually improves their language abilities. 

What does it mean? 

Picoler (pronounced peek-oh-lay) is a verb that means “to drink to excess”.

The origins of this word date back to the 19th century, when Italian-run taverns in France would sell small glasses of wine, known as piccolos

The French government has called on people to avoid social gatherings, including Christmas parties, until the fifth wave of the pandemic has passed. So if you want to picoler, you’re best off doing it in private. 

Use it like this

À la fête de Noël, nous devrions picoler gratos – At the Christmas party, we should be able to drink for free.  

Ce n’est pas pour picoler. C’est juste que j’ai soif – I am not getting drunk. I’m just thirsty. 

On ne peut pas picoler en boîte de nuit à cause de la pandémie – We cannot get drunk in the club because of the pandemic. 

Synonyms

Pinter

Biberonner 

Prendre une cuite

Se prendre une murge 

READ ALSO ‘I broke my face’: How to say you’ve had too much to drink in French

