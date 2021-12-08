British resident accused of murdering wife in south west France goes on trial

David Turtle, 67, is alleged to have driven his vehicle deliberately at his wife, Stephanie, 60, outside their home in Prayssac, in the Lot département, crushing her under the vehicle after a row.

The former car dealer has denied the charge, saying her death was a tragic accident.

Emergency services called to the scene early on March 30th, 2017, were unable to revive Mrs Turtle, who had suffered multiple trauma injuries

A police report noted blood stains were found around and on the vehicle and tyre marks were also noted.

Turtle told police that, following a late-night argument, he left the house to go for a drive.

He heard his wife following as he got into the car, but did not see her in the dark, and drove away for a few metres before stopping. It was then he discovered Mrs Turtle underneath the vehicle.

The couple had moved to France from southwest England in 2016, to restore a property in the village which they intended to run as a bed and breakfast.

The trial is expected to last three days.