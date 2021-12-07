EXPLAINED: Party season – what we can do in France this Christmas

So, what can we do in France this Christmas?

“The situation demands an individual as well as a collective effort,” Castex said in Monday evening’s televised address, in a direct appeal for people to take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others as Christmas approaches.

But, with 90 percent of the eligible French population vaccinated against Covid-19 and millions making appointments for a third (booster) dose, “it’s no longer the time for lockdowns”, he said in a message that advocated “vigilance” without “giving in to panic”.

Christmas parties

“We have all had a tendency to lower our guard [recently],” Castex said as he called on the French to “lift the pedal” on social interactions, such as office parties in the days and weeks before the holidays.

“My message is very simple: until the end of the year, we ease off … we stop, we protect ourselves and thus protect our ability to enjoy Christmas,” said the Prime Minister, who recently contracted the virus and had to isolate.

As such, there’s no official government ban on seasonal office or private get-togethers. It’s rather an appeal for people to be sensible, to cut pre-Christmas office parties where possible and wear masks as necessary. The aim is to make sure that family celebrations on Christmas itself can go ahead as planned.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal clarified on France Inter radio on Tuesday: “This may be the start of a slowdown in the growth of the epidemic. We must continue our efforts and prudence, this will allow us to save the holidays.”

“What we want is that the French can spend Christmas with their families.”

Nightclubs, bars and restaurants

Nightclubs in France will close for four weeks from Friday, but no additional mandatory limits have been placed on bars, cafes and restaurants, beyond the requirement that customers carry a valid health pass. Technically speaking, people in restaurants can only remove masks when sat at their table.

Health pass rules also apply to Christmas markets popping up in towns and cities across the country.

Attal said the reason that, with the exception of the nightclub closures – because they are more usually frequented by younger people who are driving the current rise in cases – no further restrictions are currently considered necessary because “the efforts, the barrier gestures, vaccination and the booster dose, they’re paying off.”

So, bars, cafes and restaurants remain open, as normal, with health pass rules, and shows and events can still go ahead – but expect venues to be even more vigilant on health passes.