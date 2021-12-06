EXPLAINED: The Covid travel rules between France and Ireland this Christmas

Traveling to France from Ireland

Ireland is currently on the French ‘green list’ of countries.

This means that traveling to France from Ireland is relatively straightforward.

You can enter France whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

If you are fully vaccinated you must present proof of vaccination via the EU Digital Covid certificate.

You must also sign a sworn statement saying that you do not have any Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with a confirmed case 14 days prior to your journey. It is available, in English, here. There is no need to take a negative test to enter France if you are considered fully vaccinated in Ireland.

If you are unvaccinated, you must present a negative PCR or antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before your departure to France. If you go for an antigen test, it must be capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 N protein. You must also sign the declaration, including the section that says you are willing to undergo an additional Covid test upon arrival in France. A further test is not obligatory for arrivals from Ireland, it’s just a possibility.

If you are not fully vaccinated but have proof of recovery from Covid (a certificate of recovery dated more than 11 days and less than 6 months prior to the date of arrival), then you do not need to take a PCR or antigen test in the 24 hours before your departure.

Bear in mind that you must be fully vaccinated in France to use the Covid health pass – which grants access to a wide variety of venues like restaurants, markets and nightclubs.

Traveling to Ireland from France

All travellers from France to Ireland over the age of 12 must present a negative antigen test result taken at least 48 hours before their arrival OR a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours before their arrival. This applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

For people who are unvaccinated or who are not recently recovered from Covid (proof of recovery within the last 180 days), only the PCR test option will be accepted. Self-administered Covid tests are not accepted.

All people travelling to Ireland must fill out this Passenger Locator Form prior to arrival.

Similarly to France, Ireland has introduced rules that require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry to some ‘indoor hospitality’ venues – such as pubs and restaurants. The EU Digital Covid certificate, as found on the TousAntiCovid app, can be used for this purpose.