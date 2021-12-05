France records 50,000 daily Covid cases as hospital admissions rise

The country recorded 51,624 new daily cases of Covid, health authorities said.

France has recorded an average of almost 41,000 new cases a day over the past week, compared to less than 28,000 a week ago. Some 694 people had been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, including 119 who were critically ill. The coronavirus killed 113 people over the same period.

The Local’s contributor John Lichfield posted a thread on Twitter analysing the surging case rate.

The surge in cases is now pushing up acute cases/deaths. Patients in acute care topped 2,000 last night, 32% up in a week. Deaths average 83 a day – up 36%. The govt fears that acute cases could top 3,000 in a week. In “normal” times Fr has 5,000 ICU beds for all needs. 9/10 pic.twitter.com/4cQOhFtFQx — John Lichfield (@john_lichfield) December 4, 2021

Cases have shot up as France heads into winter. Health Minister Olivier Veran has for the moment ruled out a lockdown, but

urged all adults in the country of 67 million to sign up for a third Covid vaccine jab by mid-January.

“Ten million French people have gotten a booster jab to maintain their protection against Covid,” he wrote on Twitter.

After January 15, residents aged 18 to 64 will have to show proof of a top-up vaccine no more than seven months after the second dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public venues.

In total, 119,457 people have died of Covid in France since the start of the pandemic.