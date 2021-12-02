First case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in mainland France


Covid-19

The Omicron variant has now been detected in mainland France.
The Omicron variant has now been detected in mainland France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)


A French regional health authority confirmed on Thursday a case of the Omicron variant in the greater Paris region. It is the first time that this strain has been identified in mainland France.

The regional health authority of Île-de-France released a statement on Thursday morning noting that a resident of the Seine-et-Marne département tested positive after arriving in France from Nigeria. 

The passenger arrived in France on November 25th, but it was not until December 1st that genomic sequencing revealed that he was infected with Omicron. 

‘He is a man between 50 and 60 years old who did not show any symptoms at the time he was tested,’ according to the statement. 

The man’s wife has also tested positive for Covid but further analysis is being undertaken to uncover whether she too has been infected by the Omicron variant. The couple have been in self-isolation since their return to France. A third person living with them was tested for Covid on Thursday morning. 

The Omicron variant, which had already been detected on the French overseas territory of La Réunion, in the Indian Ocean, has been described by the World Health Organisation as a “variant of concern”. 

They said that the variant is of ‘high risk’ because of its apparent transmissibility and because it may be able to resist immunity from previous infections and vaccinations. 

READ ALSO  Which countries has France placed on its ‘scarlet list’ for travel?

Since first being discovered in Southern Africa, it has spread to at least 20 countries around the world. No one is recorded as dying from the new variant so far. 

France has recently updated its travel rules for people from outside the EU, in part to prevent the Omicron from arriving on its shores. 

 
 

 

