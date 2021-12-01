Masks now obligatory in all markets in France

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
The lights are on at Strasbourg Christmas market. All markets in France now require mask wearing.
The lights are on at Strasbourg Christmas market. All markets in France now require mask wearing. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

As France tightens its Covid rules in the face of a fifth wave of cases, masks must now be worn in all markets, indoor or outdoor.

France is experiencing a rapid growth in case numbers as the  fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits. 

In response to this, the Economy Ministry has updated the health protocol to be followed in markets. 

Visitors to indoor and outdoor markets – including Christmas markets – must now wear a mask if they are over 11 years old. Mask wearing is strongly recommended (but not compulsory) for children over six.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

As is standard with existing mask rules, these masks must have a filtration level of 90 percent or be of surgical quality. They must cover the nose, mouth and chin. 

READ ALSO Where to wear a face mask in France

The new protocol reiterated rules issued last last stating that visitors to all Christmas markets must carry a health pass. This does not apply to regular markets, both inside and outside. 

It also states that market organisers must place hand gel at the entries of every market. Everyone over the age of 11 is obliged to wash their hands – a measure that is also recommended for anyone over the age of six. 

The Ministry also recommend that markets organise themselves to ensure that foot traffic follows a singular route so as to avoid people crossing each other. They also recommend that an order service be established for market traders so that they can prepare goods for sale in advance to avoid shoppers milling around. 

Earlier this week, the préfecture of Strasbourg raised the alarm over Covid rules not being respected at the eastern city’s Christmas market, warning that market stalls could be closed if the situation doesn’t improve. 

READ ALSO 11 Christmas markets to visit in France this winter

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Masks become compulsory again in Paris outdoor spaces

Masks become compulsory again in Paris outdoor spaces

France suspends travel from 7 African countries over Covid variant

France suspends travel from 7 African countries over Covid variant

EXPLAINED: The new rules for the French health pass
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: The new rules for the French health pass

Covid-19 in French schools: What are the rule changes from Monday?

Covid-19 in French schools: What are the rule changes from Monday?

France sets 7 month limit on Covid health pass and opens up booster jabs to all

TODAY: What Covid measures are the French government set to announce?

What is driving the explosion of Covid cases in France?

What can we expect from the new Covid restrictions in France?