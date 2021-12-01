French films with English subtitles to watch in December

The cinema group Lost in Frenchlation runs regular screenings of French films in the capital, with English subtitles to help non-native speakers follow the action. The club kicks off every screening with drinks at the cinema’s bar one hour before the movie, so it’s also a fun way to meet people if you’re new to Paris.

These are the events they have coming up this month:

Friday 3rd December

Les Magnétiques – this award-winning film came out last month and captures the zeitgeist of 1980s provincial France. The story follows two brothers caught between the rebellious world of pirate radio, work at their father’s garage and the looming threat of military service.

The film will be shown at 8pm in the Club d’Etoile – the projection will be followed by a live Q&A with the film crew. Arrive one hour before the screening for an on-the-house apéritif .

Tickets cost €10 with a reduced price of €8 for job seekers and students.

Thursday 9th December

A Good Man – Aude and her trans partner, Benjamin, are desperate to have a child. Aude cannot. Benjamin, who has not undergone a hysterectomy, can. This touching drama was selected for screening at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. The production was controversial because a cisgender woman played the role of a transgender man.

The film will be shown at Luminor Hôtel de Ville. Drinks start at 7pm, followed by an 8pm screening and a Q&A with the director – there will be plenty to discuss.

Tickets cost €10 with a reduced price of €8 for job seekers and students and can be booked here.

Sunday 12th December

Julie (En 12 Chapitres) – This is a dark Norwegian romantic comedy and an exception to the Lost in Frenchlation tradition of showing French films. The film tells the story of Julie, a woman in her late twenties who doesn’t know what to do with her life professionally and romantically. It subverts the coming-of-age genre by telling the story of someone who… never comes of age. Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress awards at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival for her protagonist role.

The film will be shown at Luminor Hôtel de Ville, with drinks at the cinema bar from 7pm and a screening at 8pm. Tickets cost €10 and can be bought here.

The organisers have also proposed a Women in Paris walking tour. This tour will illuminate the fascinating lives of Parisienne writers who challenged societal boundaries, helping to realise major milestones in the Women’s Liberation Movement. You will be guided through Saint Germain-des-Prés where many of these women lived or are paid tribute to. Tickets for this walking tour can must be purchased separately online here.

Friday 17th December

Aline – This French-Canadian film is a fictionalised portrayal of the life of Céline Dion – the Canadian singer who became an international sensation. The lead actor, Valérie Lemercier, plays as the role of ‘Aline’ from childhood to middle-age, meaning that a lot of post-production had to go into making her appear realistic. This casting choice drew a mixed response from critics – some of whom praised the innovation, while others asked why a child hadn’t been cast instead. The film was shown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and is worth a watch.

The film will be shown at the Entrepot cinema, but the time has yet to be confirmed.

Christmas break

Lost in Frenchlation will be taking a break from December 18th to January 7th but promises to have plenty of new screenings in 2022.