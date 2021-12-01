BREAKING: France to bring in new Covid test rules for all non-EU arrivals

1 December 2021
14:03 CET

Updated
1 December 2021
16:35 CET
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal has announced new travel restrictions
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal has announced new travel restrictions. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP
1 December 2021
14:03 CET

Updated
1 December 2021
16:35 CET

France has announced strict new rules for travellers arriving in France from non-EU countries in the face of the new variant of Covid-19 known as Omicron.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal, speaking after the weekly meeting of the government’s Defence Council, has announced that from Saturday all travellers – vaccinated or not – will require a negative Covid test in order to enter France from any country outside the EU or Schengen zone.

This would include travellers from the UK, USA and Canada.

You can find the full breakdown on travel rules between France and the UK HERE.

The test can be either a PCR or antigen test but must have been taken within the previous 48 hours.

Arrivals from within the EU or Schengen zone will only need a test if they are not vaccinated, but the test must have been taken within the previous 24 hours.

Attal said the measure will come into force ‘from Saturday’ but added that a precise start time would be clarified soon.

He did not clarify whether the rules would apply to children, but current rules on testing require tests only for children aged 11 and over, so it is likely that the same will apply here. 

Attal also announced that from Saturday, flights would resume from the seven African countries currently the subject of a flight ban – but with extremely strict new conditions.

A new category has been created in the government’s traffic light system – scarlet red – which will cover the seven countries currently covered by the flight ban – South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini – plus Malawi, Zambia and Maritius.

Travellers from these countries will only be allowed to enter France if they have French or EU citizenship or permanent residency, or are diplomats or flight crew. All travel for work, tourism, family visits, study or research from these countries is suspended.

Arrivals from those countries will be obliged to take a pre-departure test and be tested on arrival. Those who test negative will still have to quarantine for seven days on arrival. This quarantine can be done at home, but will be enforced with visits from the police. Those who test positive must quarantine for 10 days in a quarantine hotel.

Fines of between €1,000 and €1,500 will be levied for non-compliance with quarantine.

The new restrictions come in the face of the new variant of Covid, known as Omicrom, first sequenced in South Africa.

France has confirmed cases of the variant in its overseas territories of La Réunion and Mayotte, but there are also 13 suspected cases within France. 

“Let’s not be fooled or naive, there will very probably be cases in mainland France in the coming hours or days,” he said.

We will update this story as soon as we have more precise details on the new rules.

