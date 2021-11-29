This week in France: What you need to know

The end of last week and the weekend saw several new rules come into force, including new mask rules and the opening up of Covid vaccine boosters to all – full details HERE.

Monday

If you want to use a negative Covid test with your health pass, rather than a vaccination certificates, these are now only valid for 24 hours. This rule covers both antigen and PCR tests and reduces the test validity down from 72 hours.

Monday

The start of the week also ushers in new rules on school class closures. Instead of having to close the class every time a pupil tests positive for Covid, primary schools and maternelles will instead be able to test children and only those who test positive will need to stay at home. This brings primary schools into line with secondary and high schools.

Tuesday

If you have a trip to the UK planned, travel rules change at 4am on Tuesday to require all arrivals – even if fully vaccinated – to self-isolate until they get a negative result for their Day 2 test. We explain in full the new rules HERE and the complex and infuriatingly expensive world of Day 2 tests HERE.

Tuesday

The Franco-American cabaret dancer and Resistance fighter Josephine Baker is to be panthéonisé on Tuesday in a ceremony honouring her unique life and contribution to France.

Tuesday

Some ambulance and first-responder staff will be taking industrial action in protest at what they say are unfulfilled promises by the government over pay and working conditions.

Wednesday

The centre-right Les Républicains party holds its congress to pick the candidate who will represent the party in the 2022 presidential elections. The contest will be fought between the EU’s former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, head of the Île-de-France region Valérie Pécresse and head of the the northern Hauts-de-France region Xavier Bertrand.

Thursday

The FO union is calling for a day of demonstrations in Paris over the ongoing reforms to the pension system.

Friday

A decision is due on the case of Professor Didier Raoult, who is accused of ethical breaches into his research into Covid cures and treatments – in particular the supposed ‘miracle treatment’ hydroxychloroquine, which was heavily promoted by the Marseille-based professor.

