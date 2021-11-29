Reader question: Do I need a vaccine booster if I’ve already had Covid?

Does getting infected count as having a vaccine dose?

Yes. If you catch Covid-19, you body builds up a certain level of immunity making it easier to fight off future infection. This immunity is a little weaker when it comes to some new variants of the virus, but it is still significant.

In France, if you have been infected, health authorities say this provides the equivalent protection of receiving one vaccine dose.

Currently, you are considered fully vaccinated if you have had two doses of Astrazeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines – or a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

But if you have previously had Covid, you only need one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Boosters

The previous two-dose rule now has the addition of a third booster shot for most people.

Here again the ‘1 bout of Covid = 1 vaccine dose’ rule applies, so that you will need to have had two doses in total in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

Let’s use French politicians as an example.

President Emmanuel Macon contracted Covid back in December 2020, so when the time came to get vaccinated he only had a single dose. However, over the weekend he tweeted that he has now received his booster shot, so in total he has had 1 bout of Covid plus two vaccine injections. He therefore has the equivalent of three doses and is fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, on the other hand, had two doses of the vaccine earlier this year, but announced last week that he had tested positive for Covid, so he will not need a booster shot, as his catching Covid counts as his third ‘dose’.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry has written to us to explain however, that if you are infected within less than 15 days of getting vaccinated for the first time, you should follow up with a second dose two months after the infection subsides.

Health pass

The most important reason to be vaccinated is obviously to protect yourself from developing the most serious forms of the virus, and to protect vulnerable members of the community such as the elderly and the ill.

But being vaccinated also makes using the French health pass considerably easier, as well as saving you a lot of money on tests if you want to access health pass venues such as bars, cafés, gyms, leisure centres and long-distance train travel.

From December 15th, all over 65s will require a booster dose if they want to continue using the health pass. From January 15th, this rule will apply to all over 18s. For both age groups, the booster dose must be taken at least 5 months after your last dose/infection. If you wait more than 7 months, your health pass will be deactivated.

Holding a valid health pass is a requirement for visiting certain venues – full details HERE.

If you had a booster shot, simply upload the code on your vaccination certificate to the TousAntiCovid app in order to keep the health pass activated.

You can also upload a positive test result to the app which will be treated as a vaccine dose supplement.

When you receive a positive Covid test in France, you will normally be given a piece of paper with a QR code that you can scan into the app, or receive the certificate later by email or SMS.

Alternatively, there is a website where you will able to find proof of your test result – there is a function on the site which allows you to import the result into your TousAntiCovid app. Some have reported significant delays when it comes to this website displaying results.

Only positive tests between 11 days and 6 months old can be integrated into the health pass as a substitute for a vaccine dose.

What if my positive test result was in another country?

If your positive result comes from a non-EU country, you will not be able to scan the code into the app. The rules state that non-EU positive results are not accepted as a vaccine-substitute in France, but some readers have reported taking their results to either a vaccine centre or a pharmacy and having them added to the app by staff there, although this is not the official policy.

Travel

Unfortunately, the UK does not accept France’s ‘Covid plus one dose’ policy, so people who had a single dose after catching Covid are not counted as fully vaccinated.

