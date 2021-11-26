What’s on TV – French series and films to stream

Call My Agent – Netflix

This superb French comedy drama following the day-to-day lives of a disaster-prone Paris-based talent agency – which goes under the title 10 pour cent here – has just won an Emmy on the other side of the Pond, so of course we were going to mention it here.

Available to stream now.

Les Chroniques de Sherlock – Salto

What, another Sherlock Holmes adaptation? Yes, indeed. A suitably stylish Russian one, in fact, dubbed into French, in which Conan Doyle’s great detective leaves London for the mean streets of 19th-century St Petersburg on the trail of a certain Jack the Ripper. Available to stream now.

Les Cobayes – OCS

A charming romantic comedy in which a couple – played by Thomas Ngijol and Judith Chemla – who have lost the spark since they had their first child take part in a trial of a drug intended to reignite their love and desire for one another.

Available on demand from November 28th.

Braqueurs – Netflix

The original slick and stylish and gritty 2016 crime drama, from director Julien Leclercq, that follows the lives and crimes of a gang of ordinary decent Paris criminals. The film was so good, it inspired the slick and stylish and gritty Netflix series of the same name.

Available to stream from December 1st.

Le Redoutable – Netflix

Louis Garrel and Stacy Martin star in this charming semi-biographical tale of the love affair between New Wave film-maker Jean-Luc Godard and actor Anne Wiazemsky, 20 years his junior during the making of his 1967 film La Chinoise.

Available to stream from December 2nd.

Ainsi soient-ils – Disney +

The internationally acclaimed series, originally broadcast on Arte and known as The Churchmen in English, follows five very different young men at Paris’s historic Capuchin Seminary. Disney + will stream the first three series from early December. Intriguingly, Netflix has stumped up the cash for a new English-language series set in the US.

Available to stream from December 8th.