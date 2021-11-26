Paris archbishop offers to resign after ‘ambiguous behaviour’ with woman


religion

Share this article
The archbishop of Paris has tendered his resignation after an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman.
The archbishop of Paris has tendered his resignation after an 'ambiguous' relationship with a woman.


Michel Aupetit has tendered his reservation to the Pope after a journalistic investigation revealed he had entered into a consensual relationship with a woman in 2012.

The Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis due to his “ambiguous behaviour” with a woman, his diocese announced on Friday.

Aupetit wrote to the pope this week offering to step down following an investigation by Le Point magazine earlier this month, a diocese spokeswoman said.

“He had ambiguous behaviour with a person he was very close to,” the spokeswoman said, adding that it was “not a loving relationship”, nor sexual.

The offer to resign was “not a confession of guilt, but a humble gesture, an offer of dialogue,” she added.

Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practice sexual abstinence.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The French church is still recovering from the publication in October of a devastating report by an independent commission which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

Dealing with the avalanche of revelations about sexual abuse by priests was one of the biggest challenges that Francis faced when he was elected pope in 2013.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French Catholic church to sell off assets to compensate abuse victims

French Catholic church to sell off assets to compensate abuse victims

French PM meets Pope as Catholic child abuse scandal rages

French PM meets Pope as Catholic child abuse scandal rages

French government summons archbishop over ‘confession above law’ stance

French government summons archbishop over ‘confession above law’ stance

French government to close six ‘radical’ mosques

French government to close six ‘radical’ mosques

France sets up ‘office of laïcité’ to defend its secular ideals

French electrician sues Netflix for labelling him a radical Islamist

OPINION: Want to start a quarrel in France? Mention Islam

Pope appoints French woman to senior synod post