Morocco halts France flights over Covid-19 concerns

“This decision will go into effect on November 26th, at 23.59, and until further notice,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official MAP news agency.

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded daily in France has skyrocketed in recent days, hitting a seven-month high of 32,591 on Wednesday, with a daily average of 20,000 new cases.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that Covid-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a fifth wave of infections.

France has the world’s largest Moroccan expatriate community, with more than one million Moroccans living here.

In October, Morocco said it was suspending flights to and from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia due to concerns about coronavirus trends in those countries. And earlier this month it decided to tighten controls at its borders due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Europe.

Morocco has officially recorded around 950,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths.

