France makes health pass compulsory for ski lifts

The French health minister on Thursday announced a raft of changes to health rules, designed to stave off further lockdowns and curfews as France battles a fifth wave of Covid cases.

Among the changes were opening up the vaccine booster shot to all, tightening mask rules and linking booster shots to the health pass.

But there was one change specific to ski resorts – the health pass will now be required to access ski lifts.

This is not a total surprise, as announcing the rules for ski resorts earlier in the winter, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the health pass would be introduced if the incidence rate went over 200 cases per 100,000 people, which has now happened.

READ ALSO Masks and health pass: The rules in French ski resorts this winter

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

It is already required to access a wide range of other venues, including bars, cafés, restaurants, tourist sites, leisure centres and long-distance train travel.

The health pass requires either proof of fully vaccinated status, proof of recent recovery from Covid or a recent negative Covid test. Tests had previously been valid for 72 hours but are now only valid with the health pass for 24 hours.

The health pass is required for anyone aged over 12 and children too must be ‘fully vaccinated’ according to the French definition, which means two shots of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of AstraZeneca.

You can read the full breakdown of ski resort rules HERE.