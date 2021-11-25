TODAY: What Covid measures are the French government set to announce?

Speaking after a meeting of the Defence Council on Wednesday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said consultations are currently ongoing on the new measures with local representatives and other sectors.

He announced that Health Minister Olivier Véran will hold a press conference on Thursday to detail the new measures. He will be joined the Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and the head of public health Jérôme Salomon.

Attal did not give details on what the new measures would involve, but said it would include “strengthening barrier gestures and mask-wearing” and increased checks on the use of the health pass.

France has registered more than 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Over the weekend, France’s Scientific Council urged the government to enforce mask wearing measures in ‘certain places’ but did not specify where. Some local authorities are already enforcing mask wearing in outside or ‘open’ spaces. It is possible that these regulations become more widespread.

Since then, leaked information reported by the French media has hinted that the following measures will be announced – although for confirmation we will have to wait until the press conference at 12.30.

Booster doses for everyone

Booster doses, according to media reports, will be opened up to all, accelerating the current timetable of opening up only to over 50s from December 1st.

The waiting time between second and third (booster) dose will also be reduced to be reduced from 6 months to 5 months, making a large tranche of people eligible now for a booster.

It also reported that the boosters will not just be available to all, but required to continue using the health pass. Those who want to be able to carry on using their health pass to access various public venues will have to have a booster dose within seven months of having their second dose (or their first dose if they were vaccinated with the Janssen shot), according to French media.

Covid tests

Currently, it is possible to display a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen) in lieu of having been vaccinated, to use the French health pass to access public venues. At present, these tests are valid for 72 hours, but it is reported that the government will reduce this window of validity to 24 hours, making using the health pass more impractical for the unvaccinated.

Unless you are suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, these tests are not currently free for the unvaccinated, with prices capped at €22 for an antigen test and €44 for a PCR test.

New Covid rules in schools

The fact that Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Education Minister will also be alongside Véran as measures are announced suggests that there will be some kind of announcement linked to Covid and schooling.

It is reported that this will concern class closures, with no automatic suspension of pre-school and primary school classes when a pupil tests positive. Instead if a child tests positive all the pupils in the class would be immediately tested and those that get a negative result could return to the class.

For now, there is no suggestion that there will be another lockdown or curfew or even a call to return to working from home. Calls from politicians to bring back free testing also look unlikely to be adopted by the government.

French authorities have warned that the fifth wave of the pandemic is spreading through the country at “lightning” speed.

A record 360,000 people booked booster shots on the Doctolib website yesterday, in anticipation of the new announcements.

The Local will be following the press conference live HERE from 12.30pm to get the most up to date information.