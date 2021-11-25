French Word of the Day: Foncedé

<p><b>Why do I need to know the word <em>foncedé</em>?</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Because we've all partied a little bit too hard at some point. </span></p><p><b>What does it mean? </b></p><p><em>Foncedé</em>, pronounced 'fons-day', is the verlan form of défoncé: 'fucked up'. </p><p>It is an adjective you would use to describe a state of inebriation - typically after drinking or, for the real degenerates among you, perhaps something a little harder. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190612/young-french-people-smoke-less-than-previous-generations-but-drink-just-as-much/">Cigarettes and alcohol: How young French people differ from older generations</a></strong></p><p>Lorenzo, an endearingly terrible French rapper, makes extensive use of the term in his song <em>Fonsdé Toute La Nuit</em> (Fucked-up all night). Note the incorrect spelling of <em>foncedé </em>in the song's title - he must have been very drunk indeed. </p><p>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9MikbjSR5M</p><p>The word can also can also be used to describe a state of extreme tiredness (which is how we feel after enduring half an hour of Lorenzo's music). </p><p>A word of caution, <em>foncedé </em>is not a word you should use in polite company. </p><p><b>Use it like this:</b></p><p><em>Je suis foncedé après avoir bu ces mojitos </em>- I am fucked up after drinking these mojitos </p><p><em>Au bout d'une semaine de travail, je suis foncedé</em> - At the end of the working week, I am knackered</p><p><strong>Synonyms </strong></p><p>Drunk: <em>ivre, bourré, saoul </em></p><p>On drugs: <em>chuté, drogué, camé, toxicomane</em></p><p>Tired: <em>crevé, fatigué, épuisé</em></p>
