French Word of the Day: Foncedé

Why do I need to know the word foncedé?

Because we’ve all partied a little bit too hard at some point.

What does it mean?

Foncedé, pronounced ‘fons-day’, is the verlan form of défoncé: ‘fucked up’.

It is an adjective you would use to describe a state of inebriation – typically after drinking or, for the real degenerates among you, perhaps something a little harder.

Lorenzo, an endearingly terrible French rapper, makes extensive use of the term in his song Fonsdé Toute La Nuit (Fucked-up all night). Note the incorrect spelling of foncedé in the song’s title – he must have been very drunk indeed.

The word can also can also be used to describe a state of extreme tiredness (which is how we feel after enduring half an hour of Lorenzo’s music).

A word of caution, foncedé is not a word you should use in polite company.

Use it like this:

Je suis foncedé après avoir bu ces mojitos – I am fucked up after drinking these mojitos

Au bout d’une semaine de travail, je suis foncedé – At the end of the working week, I am knackered

Synonyms

Drunk: ivre, bourré, saoul

On drugs: chuté, drogué, camé, toxicomane

Tired: crevé, fatigué, épuisé