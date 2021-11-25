Travel warning: French fishermen set to blockade Channel Tunnel and ports

The group announced that on Friday they will be taking direct action by blockading three French ferry ports – Calais, Saint-Malo and Ouistreham.

They also intend to block the A16 motorway, which provides access to the Channel Tunnel on the French side.

The protest is over the ongoing dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences.

“The fishermen are demanding an immediate resolution to the dispute with the UK over the interpretation of the Brexit agreement,” Gérard Romiti, the president of the national fisheries committee, told Le Figaro newspaper on Thursday.

“Our patience has its limits, it has been only too well tested.”

According to the plan outlined to Le Figaro, the fishermen intend to take action at Saint-Malo in the morning, Calais around midday and Ouistreham in the afternoon, with the blockade of the A16 – which will be targeted at lorries trying to enter the tunnel – scheduled for between 2pm and 4pm.

The granting of post-Brexit fishing licences to around 150 French fishermen to fish around the Channel Islands and in the inner waters off the British coastline has become a fraught political issue involving the British, French and Jersey governments, as well as the EU.

The European Commission has asked London to settle the issue by December 10th.

In the hours after the fishermen’s announcement transport companies such as Brittany Ferries, P&O or Eurotunnel were not listing any disruption to their services, but anyone with a crossing booked is advised to check with their transport operator before travelling.

“We don’t want handouts, we just want our licenses back. The UK must abide by the post-Brexit deal. Too many fishermen are still in the dark,” said Romiti.

“We have been waiting with bated breath for 11 months. The patience of professionals has limits. We hope this warning shot will be heard,” he said, refusing to rule out further actions in the future.

France had threatened to ban British boats from unloading their catches at French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections.

President Emmanuel Macron then said France would hold off imposing the measures to give dialogue a chance, but French officials have insisted that all options remain on the table.

Talks between France’s Europe Minister Clément Beaune and Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost have yet to yield a breakthrough.

Under a deal agreed by Britain and the EU late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to ply UK waters if they operated there in the past.

But Paris says dozens of French boats have had their applications to fish the UK’s rich waters rejected, an assessment strongly contested by London.

The total volumes affected are tiny in terms of overall France-UK bilateral trade.

But the issue has contributed to growing post-Brexit strains between London and Paris, whose relationship will now also be tested by their response to Wednesday’s disaster in the Channel that cost 27 lives.