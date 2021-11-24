Further clashes in French Caribbean over anti-Covid measures

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19Politics

Share this article
Burning cars and roadblocks in Guadeloupe.
Burning cars and roadblocks in Guadeloupe. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order.

Security forces and firefighters came under fire in Martinique where a general strike got underway on Monday, a week after a similar shutdown began in Guadeloupe, police said. There were no casualties.

Petrol bombs were meanwhile hurled at police in Basse-Terre, the main city in Guadeloupe where some 90 people have been arrested in recent days, prosecutors said.

Barricades made of taxis or tyres have now also been set up on main highways in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Anger over Covid measures including compulsory vaccination for healthworkers has fanned longstanding grievances in the French overseas territories, which are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France.

As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Barricades made of burnt cars at Montebello roundabout in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Vaccination rates in the territories trail those on the mainland with less than half the population jabbed against Covid on Guadeloupe, compared to nearly 80 percent of the entire population in mainland France.

“The situation is still very difficult” in Guadeloupe after over a week of unrest, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told France Inter radio.

“What is clear is that restoring public order is the precondition for any talks.”

A meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Jean Castex failed to dampen anger in Guadeloupe.

“Of course we continue the mobilisation. We did not expect much from Castex and the Macron government, so we are not disappointed,” said Hilaire Luce, a demonstrator manning a barricade near Le Gosier on Guadeloupe, accusing the government of showing “contempt”.

Macron on Monday said that the crisis was “explosive” but vowed that the government would “not give in to lies, distorting of information and the exploitation by some people of this situation”.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘700,000 deaths’: European countries urged to adopt ‘vaccine-plus’ plan amid Covid warning

‘700,000 deaths’: European countries urged to adopt ‘vaccine-plus’ plan amid Covid warning

Why has there never been a female president of France?
FOR MEMBERS

Why has there never been a female president of France?

What can we expect as French government tackles fifth wave of Covid?

What can we expect as French government tackles fifth wave of Covid?

Night vision: France to spend €11m on new tech to stop migrant Channel crossings

Night vision: France to spend €11m on new tech to stop migrant Channel crossings

French Prime Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Police reinforcements sent to Guadeloupe after anti-vaccine riots

France says fifth Covid wave hitting at ‘lightning’ speed

French ski resorts reopen after 2020 Covid write-off