Why do I need to know pognon?

Because it’s widely used French slang, but not to be confused with an oignon (onion) or a pignon (pine nut, sometimes also called a pignon de pin).

What does it mean?

It means money, one of the many French slang terms for money including fric, blé and thune in addition of course to the formal terms argent (money in general) or espèces (cash).

Le pognon is one of the slangier terms, it’s often translated as ‘dough’, ‘brass’ or ‘dosh’ in English, so it’s probably not one to bring into a discussion with your bank manager. But it’s not offensive either and can be used if you’re chatting with mates about your wealth (or lack of it).

Use it like this

Je me demande d’où il tire son pognon pour s’être acheté d’une telle bagnole – I’m asking myself where he’s getting the dosh to buy a car like that

Il a claqué son pognon au jeu – He blew all his cash gambling

Je gagne du pognon facilement avec cette enterprise – I earn dough easily with this business