Fire ravages building near Paris opera house

Fire has ravaged a building near Place de l'Opéra in Paris.
Fire has ravaged a building near Place de l'Opéra in Paris. Emergency services say to avoid the area. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)


Emergency services in the French capital have advised people to avoid the Boulevard des Capucines, near Place de l'Opéra, after a building caught fire.

A large building has caught fire on the Boulevard des Capucines in Paris’ 9th arrondissement. 

Images posted on social media show plumes of black smoke coming out of the old haussmanian building as fire engines attend to the blaze.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the fire was. 

French police have advised the public to stay away from the area to allow access for fire engines. 

