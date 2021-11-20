Fire ravages building near Paris opera house

A large building has caught fire on the Boulevard des Capucines in Paris’ 9th arrondissement.

Images posted on social media show plumes of black smoke coming out of the old haussmanian building as fire engines attend to the blaze.

Feu impressionnant place de l’Opéra ! pic.twitter.com/x6qnsncms9 — Chroniqueur Sportif (@CyrilleGuichon) November 20, 2021

It is not yet clear what the cause of the fire was.

French police have advised the public to stay away from the area to allow access for fire engines.

