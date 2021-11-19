Macron says lockdown for the unvaccinated ‘not necessary in France’

In an interview published on Thursday by La Voix du Nord, Macron said that France would not force the unvaccinated into isolation.

“Countries which have placed unvaccinated people into lockdown are those which did not implement a [health] pass. This measure [a lockdown for the unvaccinated] is therefore not necessary in France,” he said.

Austria recently made headlines by forcing the unvaccinated into lockdown. Germany has also announced severe restrictions on the unvaccinated population. France is faring better than these countries and many other EU nations, when it comes to infection rates.

But Macron has said that the country should not not get complacent and he urged. the public to help persuade those not inoculated to get the jab.

“We must all be ambassadors of vaccination. I can see that making public speeches can only go so far. Help me convince the people who are reticent and who remain closed off in isolated defiance.”

The French president did not rule out making booster doses available for the general population. It is currently available for the following groups:

The over 65s

People suffering from a medical condition that puts you at higher risk from Covid. This includes conditions like obesity, diabetes or asthma, you can find full details here

Health workers or domestic carers

People in close contact of someone who is immunodeficient

People who have had the single-dose Johnson a Johnson (Janssen) vaccine

From December 1st, 2021, anyone aged 50 to 64, who had their most recent dose of Covid-19 vaccine at least six months previously can also get a booster dose. Appointments for vaccinations in December are open on medical platforms including Doctolib.

From mid-December, health passes will begin to be deactivated for over 65s who are eligible for a booster shot but have not taken up the offer.

Macron suggested that making booster doses available for the general population would depend on scientific advice.

“For the immunosuppressed and old people, we know that the risk-benefit balance is positive. If it becomes clear that a third dose is effective and necessary for the rest of the public, we will obviously integrate this into our health pass system,” he said.