Biker protests and rail works cause travel disruption in Paris

ParisTravel news

A street in Paris filled with motorbike riders protesting against parking charges for two-wheeled motor vehicles in the capital
Motorbikers protest against parking charges in Paris. Photo: Alain Jocard / AFP
Bikers in Paris are set to stage a go-slow protest as part on a long-running campaign against parking charges for motorbikes and scooters in the capital.

Motorists have been warned to expect slow-moving traffic in the northwestern quarter of the capital as the demonstration – organised by the Fédération des motards en colère (federation of angry bikers) takes to the streets on Saturday afternoon.

The go-slow parade will gather at Porte Dauphine in the 16th arrondissement, at 2pm  and will head towards Hotel de Ville via les Maréchaux, l’avenue des Ternes, and the boulevards Courcelles and Malesherbes, Saint-Lazare, République and Réaumur.

Saturday’s protest is not the only hindrance to travel in and around the French capital at the weekend.

A number of regional and local rail services, as well as Metro lines, are closed for works.

Metro Line 14: Due to works, traffic will be stopped on the entire line, on Sunday from 10pm. The line will reopen on Tuesday morning. The lines already closes on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings from 10pm, which will continue until December 28th.

RER B: There will be no trains between Aulnay-sous-Bois, Seine-Saint-Denis, and terminal 2 of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle on Saturday and Sunday. A replacement bus service will operate.

RER C: Due to construction work, traffic on line C between Viroflay Rive gauche and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines will be interrupted for the entire weekend. Passengers should instead use line N, which will increase journey times by up to 15 minutes.

In Essonne, RER C trains will be cancelled and replaced by buses throughout the weekend on the Juvisy/Massy-Palaiseau branch line and until 5pm Sunday for the Juvisy/Dourdan and Juvisy/Etampes branch lines.

RER D: Trains will stop at Saint-Denis Stade de France. The rest of the journey to the terminus at Creil, Oise, will be on a replacement bus service.

RER E: Train traffic between Saint-Lazare and the termini of line E will be interrupted from 10.15pm for the Tournan branch line and 10.30pm for the Chelles-Gournay branch line.

Transilien Line J: Services are interrupted throughout the weekend between Paris/Saint-Lazare and Mantes-la-Jolie via Poissy, Yvelines. A replacement bus service has been set up between Les Mureaux and Mantes-la-Jolie.

Transilien Line N: Trains will not run on Saturday and Sunday between the stations of Epône and Mantes-la-Jolie, Yvelines. Replacement buses will be put in place.

Transilien Line P: Trains from Paris Est to Meaux, Seine-et-Marne, will be replaced by buses, from at 10.45pm on Saturday and Sunday; from 11pm in the direction of Château-Thierry; and from 11.30pm in the direction of Coulommiers. No trains will run between Meaux and La Ferté-Milon this weekend.

