Why do I need to know the word NDLR?

Because it crops up all the time in the press and has left some of our readers baffled.

What does it mean?

NDLR is an abbreviation that stands for Note de la rédaction or Note du Lecteur-Rédacteur known in English-language publications as ‘Editor’s note’ or simply ‘Ed.’.

It is commonplace for newspaper and magazine editors to add their own comments or notes into the work of other writers. To let readers know that these comments are from the editor rather than the original author, NDLR will be written – sometimes as N.D.L.R.

It will typically be used to add information which the author may have originally left out, or which may not have been given in a quote.

Use it like this

Le président du club sportif (NDLR finaliste de la coupe de France) a salué les spectateurs – The president of the sport club (Editor’s note: which reached the final of the French cup) greeted spectators.

«C’est un vrai plaisir de marquer autant de buts en compagnie de Nabil et de Maxwell (NDLR Fekir et Cornet)» – “It is truly a pleasure to score so many goals alongside Nabil and Maxwell (Ed. Fekir and Cornet – the players’ first names)”

Similar acronyms

N.D.R – Note de rédaction – this has the same meaning

N.D.T – Note de traducteur – this means ‘translator’s note’

C.Q.F.D – Ce qu’il faut dire – this is the equivalent of N.B. (note well)