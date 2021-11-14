Has Macron changed the colour of France’s Tricolore flag?

According to reports in both the broadcaster Europe1 and the Le Parisen newspaper, it looks like he has.

The blue in the revered Tricolore has for more than a year been changed to a darker, navy shade at official buildings such as the Elysée Palace, the National Assembly, and the headquarters of the Interior Ministry.

According to the journalists Paul Larrouturou and Eliot Blondet in their new book, “Elysée confidentiel”, Macron took the decision to move to a new blue back in July 2020, acting on the advice of the Elysée Palace’s then director of operations, Arnaud Jolens.

“First of all, there are aesthetic reasons — this blue is more elegant,” Europe1 writes in its report. But above all, people close to the president told the broadcaster, Macron “wanted to reconnect with the French flag of 1793.”

Europe1 also pointed to the influence of Admiral Bernard Rogel, Chief of the Military Staff of the President of the Republic, noting that the French navy already uses the darker navy blue when it flies the flag.

Although the Elysée Palace has never communicated the flag’s revamping, a press spokesman confirmed to Le Parisien that the colour had indeed been changed.