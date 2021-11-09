Macron: French Covid health pass for over-65s to depend on booster jab

Macron laid out his concerns about a rise in case numbers in France, and said the decision had been taken to expand the eligible groups for the Covid booster shot – and to link third doses to the health passport.

Over 65s and those in high risk groups are already eligible for a third dose of the Covid vaccine, but from the beginning of December this will be extended to all under 50s.

From December 15th, the health pass will cease to be valid for over 65s who who are eligible for the booster shot but have not had it.

He said: “From December 15th, you (over 65s) will need to provide proof of a booster shot to extend the validity of your health pass.”

The president also issued a call to the roughly 6 million unvaccinated French people to get the vaccine, saying: “Vaccinate yourself to protect yourselves. Vaccinate yourselves to be able to live normally.

“Being free, in a nation like France, implies responsibility and solidarity.”

Macron added: “The World Health Organisation has said that the 5th wave has begun in Europe.

“More than 30,000 new cases per day have been recorded in the UK and Germany.

“The 40 percent rise in the incidence rate and the increase in hospitalisations is a warning sign.”

In France cases are rising, but more slowly than many neighbouring countries. The current daily average of new cases in France is 6,900 – significantly lower than many other European countries but representing a 23 percent rise on the previous week.

Macron’s live TV address did not only focus on the pandemic, he also talked about the economy and the government’s plans to restart economic growth.

He also announced that France would begin building more nuclear reactors, and said that his flagship pension reform would not be brought in before the April 2022 elections.

In a plea for European solidarity he added: “Without the EU, we could not have had the vaccine so quickly.

“It is with them that we will work in the coming months to take on the challenges that we share.”

He concluded by telling the French people: “We have overcome an unprecedented mix of crises, from the pandemic to terrorism to geopolitical disorder and throughout it we have stayed profoundly human.

“Let us not fear. Believe in us. Believe in France.”