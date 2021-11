Why do I need to know the word Dar?

Dar is a slang word with a wide range of applications. Its versatility makes it a particularly useful one to know.

What does it mean?

Dar is thought to have emerged as a sort of mutant verlan form of the English word ‘hard’ – as in, hardcore.

It is an adjective and it is usually used to describe things as cool. But it can be equally used to mean something is bad or weird – it’s all in the context.

It is often used by rappers. To get an idea of the correct pronunciation, you can listen to ‘C’est Dar’ by Nysay. The group use the word Dar more than 100 times in a variety of contexts, which just goes to show how versatile it is.

Use it like this

To take some examples from the song, dar is used in the following ways.

C’est dar comme mon beat – It’s cool like my beat

Quand tu fais le mytho c’est dar – When you lie like that, it’s bad

C’est dar comme les dents de Joey Starr – It’s cool/weird like Joey Starr’s teeth. (Starr is a French rapper with a lot of gold teeth, which could either cool or terrible depending on your point of view!)

Synonyms

Positive synonyms: un truc d’ouf, cool, trop bien

Negative synonyms: mauvais, mal