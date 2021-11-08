This week in France: What you need to know

Monday

Pupils return to school after the two-week Toussaint (All Saints) holiday. For primary school pupils in 39 départements the return to school also means a return to wearing masks in the classroom, as the measure has been reimposed in several areas where case numbers have risen.

Monday

Talks are set to continue this week on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences for French boats, although there remain “significant differences” between the UK and France on this issue. France has lifted, for now, its threat to bar British boats from some French ports and impose strict checks on all cross-Channel freight traffic, but says that “all options remain on the table’ if the talks fail.

Monday

Travel to the USA reopens for fully vaccinated travellers. America’s borders have been largely closed to non-US citizens since early 2020, but from Monday travel from Europe is again allowed, provided travellers are fully vaccinated. Full details here.

Monday

Candidates for the centre-right Les Républicains party take part in televised TV debates ahead of the part choosing its candidate for the 2022 presidential elections.

Tuesday

Emmanuel Macron makes a TV appearance at 8pm. The president is reportedly “worried” about the resurgence of the Covid epidemic across Europe and may announce new health measures. You can follow his speech live with The Local here.

Tuesday

If you’re in Paris get into the Christmas spirit when two of the city’s biggest department stores – BHV Marais and the newly-remodelled La Samaritaine – unveil their Christmas window displays.

Wednesday

Verdict expected in the Mireille Knoll case – two men are on trial accused of the anti-Semitic murder of the elderly woman in Paris in 2018.

Thursday

November 11th is a public holiday in France to mark Armistice Day, the day World War I ended. The day is marked by military parades and wreath-laying in many towns, including a ceremony in Paris at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arc de Triomphe. You may also see people wearing a bleuet (cornflower) which is the official flower of remembrance in France.

Friday

If you’re working expect a few of your colleagues to be absent today, as Friday marks one of the few days in 2021 that French workers can indulge in the tradition of faire le pont.

Saturday

If you’re in northern France, head to Dieppe for the two-day herring festival. Many small towns in this area have festivals in November to celebrate their fishing traditions, but Dieppe is the largest. Find the full list here.

Saturday

Disneyland Paris launches its Enchanted Christmas, the annual Christmas celebrations that were cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The Christmas events will run until January 9th.