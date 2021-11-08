Masks and health pass: Covid rules in France’s ski resorts this winter

France’s ski resorts are open for business this winter, and the tourism minister has urged people to book their skiing holidays now. And on Friday the Prime Minister clarified the rules that will be in place on the slopes.

Here’s what you need to know if you fancy a skiing trip in France this winter.

Travel

If you’re coming from outside France, you first need to know if the border is open to you.

France operates a traffic light system of travel.

If you are coming from a green country you can travel for any reason. Fully vaccinated people need only proof of vaccination at the border, while unvaccinated people also need a negative Covid test. Green countries include all EU and Schengen zone countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

If you’re coming from an orange country, you can only travel for a ski holiday (which is classed as non-essential for travel purposes, no matter how much you have missed whizzing down the slopes) if you are vaccinated. Orange countries include the UK and the USA. Fully vaccinated arrivals do not need a test.

Testing rules apply to all over 12s, but unvaccinated 12-18-year-olds can travel provided they are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult.

Find the full explanation on travel rules here.

Resort rules

The rules specific to ski resorts were finally clarified on Friday by prime minister Jean Castex, while on a visit to the Haut-Savoie département in the Alps.

Masks – masks will be compulsory in the queues for ski lifts, and also in the enclosed télécabine lifts, but are not required on the open chair lifts. They are not required in other open-air places or while actually skiiing.

Health pass – the health pass will not be required to access ski lifts at present, but the Prime Minister added that this measure will be imposed if the national incidence rate goes above 200. The incidence rate on November 7th was 70 cases per 100,000 people.

National rules

Ski resorts are of course also covered by the nationwide French health rules, as well as those specific to skiing.

Masks – masks are required on all public transport and in all indoor public spaces which are not covered by the health pass (such as shops). There are no exemptions to the mask rules in France and failure to wear one correctly can net you a €135 fine.

Bars, restaurants and cafés – which are covered by health pass rules – generally do not require masks, but as private businesses owners are of course entitled to impose their own rules of entry. Hotels generally require masks in communal areas.

Health pass – the health pass is required to enter a wide range of venues including cafés, bars, restaurants, leisure centres and long-distance train travel – find the full list here.

The health pass requires either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within the previous 72 hours. Visitors from the UK and EU can use the QR code on their vaccination certificate to access the health pass via the TousAntiCovid app, but other non-EU visitors need to acquire a European code – find out how here.

Other restrictions – ski businesses have been very hard hit by first the early end of the 2019/20 season and then the cancellation of most of the 2020/21 season, so are desperate to remain open this winter. Some have therefore imposed their own extra restrictions in the hope of keeping case numbers down, from limitations on group size to extra cleaning protocols so make sure you check in advance the conditions of stay in accommodation.

Children

If you are travelling with children, bear in mind that the health pass is compulsory for all over 12s.

France has been vaccinating teenagers since the summer and over 80 percent of 12-18-year-olds have now had at least one dose of the vaccine. However for people travelling from countries that are not offering the vaccine to under 18s or have only just started their child vaccination programme this may pose a problem, since the health pass is required to access many everyday activities.

The alternative for unvaccinated over 12s to to have regular tests in order to use the health pass. Tests in France are freely available from pharmacies, but for visitors are charged at €22 for an antigen tests or €44 for a PCR test. Either test type works with the health pass.