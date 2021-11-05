‘Worried’ Macron to make TV broadcast to France

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
HealthPolitics

Share this article
Emmanuel Macron will make another TV broadcast.
Emmanuel Macron will make another TV broadcast. Photo: Christophe Archambault/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

French President Emmanuel Macron is to make another live TV appearance to the nation amid concerns that Covid cases are once again rising across Europe.

The Elysée announced on Friday that Macron would be making a live TV appearance on Tuesday, November 9th, at 8pm, after insiders had told French media that he was “very worried about the health situation in Europe”.

The president’s TV addresses of 2020 usually heralded the beginning of a new lockdown, although Macron is not expected to announce strict new restrictions this time.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Case numbers have been rising across Europe and although France’s increase is small so far, both case numbers and hospital occupancy levels have shown a sustained rise for several weeks.

The below chart from Le Parisien journalist Nicolas Berrod shows the evolution in the incidence rate, or cases per 100,000 people.

Case numbers stand at an average of just over 5,000 new cases per day and a previous relaxation of mask rules in primary schools has been reversed in many areas.

It is thought Macron’s speech could concern booster shots for the Covid vaccine. At present booster are only open to certain groups of vulnerable patients and are voluntary; the government could extend the booster shot programme to everyone and could also link the third dose to the health pass, making it necessary to access venues like bars and cafés.

On Friday health pass legislation was extended until July 2022, after MPs overturned efforts by the Senate to limit the extension.

The Local will be reporting live on Macron’s speech on Tuesday.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Macron seeks to put French tourism back on track after Covid

Macron seeks to put French tourism back on track after Covid

France extends use of Covid health pass until July 2022

France extends use of Covid health pass until July 2022

French and British agree to hold more talks over post-Brexit fishing row

French and British agree to hold more talks over post-Brexit fishing row

Impounded British fishing trawler leaves France

Impounded British fishing trawler leaves France

‘France loves you’ – Macron hosts Merkel for farewell visit

France on course to close its gender pay gap – by 2234

European rights body pulls pro-hijab campaign after French outcry

FOR MEMBERS

Why more and more French wine producers are going organic