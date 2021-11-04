French screen star Brigitte Bardot fined for racist diatribe

Bardot, 87, launched the rambling attack against the inhabitants of La Réunion, one of France’s overseas territories spread across the Indo-Pacific and Caribbean, in response to what she saw as their mistreatment of animals.

Her spokesman Bruno Jacquelin was also fined by the court in the main town of Saint-Denis de la Reunion €4,000 for his role in sending the statement to several media outlets at her request.

Deputy prosecutor Bérengère Prud’homme denounced the “insulting, serious and repeated terms aimed at citizens as a whole, typical of racist insults”.

Bardot wrote an open letter attacking the islanders for their treatment of animals, describing locals as “degenerate savages”.

She took aim at the island’s Hindu Tamil population for sacrificing goats.

Bardot, who shot to fame in the 1956 film “…And God Created Woman”, has become a controversial figure, and has also been convicted in the past over her comments about Muslims.

France’s then overseas territories minister Annick Girardin told her in a letter at the time after her comments on Le Reunion “that racism is not an opinion, it’s an offence”.