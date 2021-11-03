The French tabac adds another service – cash machines

The shortage of places to access cash is an increasing problem in rural and small-town France as banks close down branches.

Now in an attempt to fight ‘banking desertification’, the government has given the go-ahead for tobacconists – tabacs – to install ATMs, with a pilot project of 20 shops beginning from November.

French tabacs have been diversifying their activity for a while now. From paying bills or fines, to getting postcards or buying a train ticket, tobacco shops offer a wide range of services in order to stay in business as the numbers of smokers steadily decreases in France.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Allowing cash withdrawals is also a way for tobacco owners to “get clients to come into their shop,” said Patrick Falewée, President of a tobacconists federation in the Nord area.

READ ALSO Why the tabac is essential to life in France, even if you don’t smoke