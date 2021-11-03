The French tabac adds another service – cash machines

The Local ([email protected])

Living in FranceMoney

Share this article
In France the tabac offers a lot more than cigarettes
In France the tabac offers a lot more than cigarettes. Photo: Pascal Guyot/AFP
The Local ([email protected])


France's tabac shops have long been a place for more than just buying cigarettes. In addition to being a spot for locals to socialise over coffee, pay fines, buy stamps or have a bet - it's now a place to withdraw cash. 

The shortage of places to access cash is an increasing problem in rural and small-town France as banks close down branches.

Now in an attempt to fight ‘banking desertification’, the government has given the go-ahead for tobacconists – tabacs – to install ATMs, with a pilot project of 20 shops beginning from November.

French tabacs have been diversifying their activity for a while now. From paying bills or fines, to getting postcards or buying a train ticket, tobacco shops offer a wide range of services in order to stay in business as the numbers of smokers steadily decreases in France

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Allowing cash withdrawals is also a way for tobacco owners to “get clients to come into their shop,” said Patrick Falewée, President of a tobacconists federation in the Nord area. 

READ ALSO Why the tabac is essential to life in France, even if you don’t smoke

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

  1. Going to a Tabac in many cases may feel safer than a Bank ATM on the street, where one risks encountering the groups of thieves that are all too common. I never access a street ATM in Paris without a friend along to stand lookout. Done properly, the ability to access an ATM in a Tabac could be quite positive.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

New French website helps households recycle unwanted items

New French website helps households recycle unwanted items

France launches €550m youth unemployment plan

France launches €550m youth unemployment plan

6 essential articles on life in France: From how to save money to French acronyms

6 essential articles on life in France: From how to save money to French acronyms

What changes in France in November 2021
FOR MEMBERS

What changes in France in November 2021

Clocks go back in France despite EU deal on scrapping hour change

FOR MEMBERS

IN DETAIL: The financial aid to buy greener vehicles in France

EU countries reject French bid to regulate gas and electricity prices

FOR MEMBERS

Which French supermarkets offer the best discounts?