The French tabac adds another service – cash machines

The shortage of places to access cash is an increasing problem in rural and small-town France as banks close down branches.
Now in an attempt to fight ‘banking desertification’, the government has given the go-ahead for tobacconists – tabacs – to install ATMs, with a pilot project of 20 shops beginning from November.
French tabacs have been diversifying their activity for a while now. From paying bills or fines, to getting postcards or buying a train ticket, tobacco shops offer a wide range of services in order to stay in business as the numbers of smokers steadily decreases in France.
Allowing cash withdrawals is also a way for tobacco owners to “get clients to come into their shop,” said Patrick Falewée, President of a tobacconists federation in the Nord area.
Going to a Tabac in many cases may feel safer than a Bank ATM on the street, where one risks encountering the groups of thieves that are all too common. I never access a street ATM in Paris without a friend along to stand lookout. Done properly, the ability to access an ATM in a Tabac could be quite positive.