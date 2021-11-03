Paris Olympics and Paralympics jobs website opens for business

A website, backed by France’s official job centre Pôle emploi, already has more than 12,000 job adverts for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games – with tens of thousands more expected in the run-up to the 2024 event.

Emplois 2024 is, in effect, a virtual jobs agency dedicated to the summer games. Organisers are also keen to hear from anyone willing to be a volunteer at the Olympic and Paralympic events.

In total, Paris 2024 organisers expect that close to 150,000 jobs will be available in a range of sectors – including but not limited to construction, security, hotels and restaurants, tourism and event management.

READ ALSO France on course to close its gender pay gap – by 2234

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Some 11,700 construction jobs are expected to appear on the site; along with 72,500 sports events and organisation positions, such as security, cleaning and waste management, logistics, entertainment, communications and advertising; while 60,000 tourism jobs will be created between June and September 2024 alone, organisers have said.

As well as a regularly updated jobs board offering positions directly or indirectly linked to Paris 2024 and the sports sector, the website includes a section dedicated to vocational training to help prepare for jobs at the Games and after, and highlights the different sectors linked to jobs at the games, and points applicants to where they should send their CVs and cover letters.

Most of the jobs on offer will be located in the Île-de-France region, though some events-based positions will be elsewhere.