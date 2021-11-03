Paris Olympics and Paralympics jobs website opens for business

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
2024 OlympicsJobsWorking in France

Share this article
Delegates of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games stand at the entrance to an Air France passenger jet, waving the Olympic flag
Photo: Stephane de Sakutin / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

There are less than 1,000 days to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games - and the race to be ready for the world’s biggest sporting festival is well under way.

A website, backed by France’s official job centre Pôle emploi, already has more than 12,000 job adverts for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games – with tens of thousands more expected in the run-up to the 2024 event.

Emplois 2024 is, in effect, a virtual jobs agency dedicated to the summer games. Organisers are also keen to hear from anyone willing to be a volunteer at the Olympic and Paralympic events.

In total, Paris 2024 organisers expect that close to 150,000 jobs will be available in a range of sectors – including but not limited to construction, security, hotels and restaurants, tourism and event management.

READ ALSO France on course to close its gender pay gap – by 2234

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Some 11,700 construction jobs are expected to appear on the site; along with 72,500 sports events and organisation positions, such as security, cleaning and waste management, logistics, entertainment, communications and advertising; while 60,000 tourism jobs will be created between June and September 2024 alone, organisers have said.

As well as a regularly updated jobs board offering positions directly or indirectly linked to Paris 2024 and the sports sector, the website includes a section dedicated to vocational training to help prepare for jobs at the Games and after, and highlights the different sectors linked to jobs at the games, and points applicants to where they should send their CVs and cover letters.

Most of the jobs on offer will be located in the Île-de-France region, though some events-based positions will be elsewhere.

Jobs in France

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Working remotely from France: What are the rules for foreigners?
FOR MEMBERS

Working remotely from France: What are the rules for foreigners?

Why French unions are planning strikes on Tuesday and how it could affect you

Why French unions are planning strikes on Tuesday and how it could affect you

How likely is it France will scrap mandatory face masks in the workplace?

How likely is it France will scrap mandatory face masks in the workplace?

How unemployment benefits in France are changing in October

How unemployment benefits in France are changing in October

France and neighbours to extend Covid tax breaks for cross-border workers

How France plans to tackle its lorry driver shortage

FOR MEMBERS

The little-known French rule that gives employees the right to a wages advance

France to make tips paid by card tax free