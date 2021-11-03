French word of the Day: Nunuche

<p><b>Why do I need to know Nunuche?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Because it's a way of criticising a person or a thing, but in a mild and good-natured way. It's also very idiomatic.</span></p><p><b>What does it mean? </b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><em>Nunuche</em> is used to mean that a person is naïve, simple-minded, but ultimately not malicious. It can also be used for a thing that is silly or inconsequential.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It comes from <em>nunu</em>, a very popular noun after World War I meaning “trifle, silliness,” something without importance or interest. As for <em>uche</em>, it was a typical Parisian slang suffix, connoting friendliness and tenderness. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><em>Nunuche</em> is believed to have appeared in a Parisian workers’ district between 1925-1930 but now used across the country.</span></p><p><b>Use it like this</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cette fille est complètement nunuche, non ?</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – This girl is completely silly, isn’t she?</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Arrête de faire ta nunuche !</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – Stop acting silly!</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eric m’a raconté une histoire un peu nunuche qui le fait beaucoup rire. </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">– Eric told me a slightly dumb story that makes him laugh of lot. </span></p><p><b>Synonyms</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Niais – </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Simple</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bébête</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – Goofy </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Idiot </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">– Sappy</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fade</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – Vapid</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stupide</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> – Dumb</span></p>
Member comments