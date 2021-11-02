This week in France: What you need to know

Monday

November 1st is a public holiday in France for All Saints Day, but the beginning of the month also marks the entry into force of two new laws – one making snow tires compulsory for certain parts of France and the other banning drivers from reporting police checks on motoring apps.

Monday

November 1st also marks the start of the Mois sans tabac (tobacco-free month) during which health services run campaign aimed at encouraging people to give up smoking and the beginning of the trêve hivernale (winter truce) during which tenants cannot be evicted, even if they are in rent arrears.

Monday

Monday also marks the beginning of new rules for arrivals into France from the UK – all unvaccinated arrivals into Paris’ Gare du Nord station will have to take an extra Covid test on arrival.

Wednesday

Angela Merkel visits France and will meet president Emmanuel Macron in her last trip to France in her capacity as Chancellor of Germany.

Thursday

The UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost travels to Paris for talks on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences. If no progress is made, France has threatened ‘retaliation’ which it says it will include barring British fishing boats from certain French ports and step up checks on fish and on all lorries going to or from the UK.

Thursday

Thursday also marks the Hindu festival of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Friday

Final reading in the Assemblée nationale of the bill concerning the extension of the health passport past November 15th.

Saturday

The final day of the Toussaint (All Saints) school holidays before children return to school on Monday, November 8th. Roads are therefore expected to be busier than normal over the weekend as families return from holidays.

Saturday

France take on Argentina at the Stade de France in Paris, part of the Autumn Internationals rugby tournament.