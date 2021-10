Why do I need to know débile?

You might not want to use it unless you’re feeling particularly exasperated but you will hear it a lot, so it’s worth knowing.

What does it mean?

It means stupid, but if you’re using it as an insult it’s pretty strong, like calling someone a ‘moron’ or an ‘imbecile’.

You can use it to describe both a person or a thing and it you’re using it for a thing it’s less strong – like describing something as stupid, lame or crazy.

Use it like this

Il m’a traité de débile, je ne pouvais pas le croire – He called me an imbecile, I couldn’t believe it

L’idée d’un objectif maximal de recyclage est débile – The idea of a maximum target for recycling is completely dumb

Une autre example d’un homme politique débile – Another example of a moron politician

Synonyms

The French language has a lot of ways to call a person or a thing stupid including con, idiot, crétin, incapable, incompétent, stupide as well as nul which means ‘zero’ but is often used to say a thing is stupid or lame.

Some of these can actually be quite affectionate, you’ll hear groups of male friends saying to each other T’es con (you’re an idiot) if for example someone tells a bad joke, but it’s rare that débile would be used in this way.