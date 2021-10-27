IN DETAIL: The financial aid to buy greener vehicles in France

<p><strong>Bonus écologique (ecological bonus)</strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Financial aid of up to €6,000 is available towards the purchase or rental of a new electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicle with CO2 emissions of no more than 50 g/km.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The amount of aid depends on the cost of the vehicle, and amounts to 27 percent of the total purchase price up to that €6,000 cap. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fully electric vehicles are eligible for higher grants - and, although the aid is not means-tested, the level of grant falls as prices rise to weight it in favour of lower-income households. So, for an electric vehicle costing about €20,000 a grant of €5,400 would be available, while for one between €45,000 and €60,000 the bonus is limited to about €2,000.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Over the €60,000 limit, only hydrogen-powered vehicles are eligible.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For a plug-in hybrid vehicle for less than €50,000 that can drive at least 50 kilometres on 100% electric, the purchaser benefits from a €1,000 euros bonus. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aid of up to €1,000 is available for second-hand vehicles.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One final point: you must keep the vehicle for at least six months and drive at least 6,000 kilometres after purchase or lease before you can sell on the vehicle. </span></p><p><b>Prime à la conversion (Conversion bonus)</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This bonus is available in addition to the bonus écologique for those who scrap their older vehicle when they buy a newer less-polluting one. In order to benefit from this, the scrapped vehicle must have been registered before 2006 for petrol vehicles and before 2011 for diesel ones.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This aid is means-tested. In order to see if you benefit, and how much you may receive, the government has set up an </span><a href="https://www.primealaconversion.gouv.fr/dboneco/accueil/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">online simulation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The maximum scrapping bonus for those buying an electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicle with an electric range of over 50km is €5,000. For a more modern, less-polluting thermal-engined vehicle or a hybrid with a lower electric range, the cap is set at €3,000.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Like the ecological bonus, you must keep the vehicle for at least six months and drive at least 6,000 kilometres after purchase or lease before you can sell-on the vehicle.</span></p><p><b>Prime au rétrofit électrique (retrofit bonus)</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Less well-known in France, but approved professionals are permitted to transform combustion-engine vehicles to electric ones.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And there’s means-tested help to pay for the cost of conversion - so, if you’re attached to your vehicle for any reason, or can’t afford a new vehicle, this may be a way forward.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once again, you must keep the vehicle for at least six months and drive at least 6,000 kilometres after purchase or lease before you can sell-on the vehicle.</span></p><p><b>Local subsidies</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to government grants, many local grants are also available if you want to buy a less polluting vehicle. All national and local subsidies are listed </span><a href="https://jechangemavoiture.gouv.fr/jcmv/aide-achat.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.</span></p><p><b>Two-wheelers</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Electric motorbikes and scooters are also eligible for ecological bonuses under certain conditions, with the amount of aid dictated by the power of the engine. For full details, click </span><a href="https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F35476"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a></p><p><b>Electric bicycle</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For those who, maybe, want to go greener still, one-time means-tested help - to a maximum of €1,000 - towards the purchase of an electric bicycle is also available.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since July 2021, the bike bonus can be used to finance the purchase of a cargo bike. The bicycle bonus can cover up to 40 percent of the cost of acquiring this type of vehicle, up to the €1,000 limit.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bike must be kept for at least one year after purchase before it can be sold on. Full details are available on the economie.gouv.fr website </span><a href="https://www.economie.gouv.fr/particuliers/prime-velo-electrique"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>Government-backed microloans</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lower-income households may also be eligible for a government-backed loan to help cover part of the purchase price of the eco-friendly vehicle. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The scheme allows people with limited resources to buy or rent a low-polluting car or two-wheeler (bicycle, motorbike or electric scooter). Guaranteed at 50 percent by the State, the amount of the loan varies according to household income, up to € 5,000 repayable over five years. It can be combined with the ecological bonus and the conversion bonus.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Full details are available </span><a href="https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/actualites/A14751"><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a></p>
