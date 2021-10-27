France threatens extra UK border checks in post-Brexit fishing row

The measures would include “systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

His comments did not make clear whether checks would be limited to commercial imports or would also include travellers arriving in France from the UK.

Since the end of the Brexit transition period there have been strict limits on what can be brought into the EU from the UK, with sanitary and phytosanitary regulations covering items including drivers’ ham sandwiches or visitors bringing in British delicacies like Bovril or chocolate.

However individuals arriving in France do not routinely have their luggage or cars checked at present, although there are some spot checks.

Speaking after the regular Wednesday meeting of the Council of Ministers, Attal told reporters that several meetings had been held within the government to plan a list of measures in response to the post-Brexit fishing dispute.

He said that the full list would be made available shortly, but that it comprises two main areas; imports into France and energy measures for the Channel Islands.

France is the major supplier of electricity to Channel Islands and ministers have previously threatened to cut or lessen supplies to the islands.

The latest spat between the neighbours has been caused by licensing procedures for EU fishing boats wanting to operate in British waters after Brexit.

France has been incensed by the rejection of dozens of French boats by Britain, as well as by the self-governing Channels islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs.

French customs checks have the potential to seriously slow down trade to and from the UK.

British fishermen are also highly dependent on French ports where much of their catch is landed and processed.

French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said that the measures could be ratcheted up over time.

“It’s a first series of measures. Either this first series of measures leads to a dialogue about the licences, then that’s good.” he told a hearing in the senate.

“Or these measures do not lead to the deal being implemented and we will take other measures, including on the supply of electricity for example,” he added, echoing previous French threats to reduce electricity supplies to the island of Jersey.

Under the post-Brexit deal on fishing, EU fishermen wishing to access British seas had to apply for new licences which would be granted providing they could prove that they had worked in British waters in previous years.

Britain has granted nearly 1,700 licences to EU boats to fish in waters classed as being part of its exclusive economic zone, meaning those 12-200 nautical miles from the coast.

The tension is over licences to operate in Britain’s fish-rich territorial waters, which lie 6-12 nautical miles from the coast, as well as the waters close to Jersey.

London has issued 100 licences to French boats for its territorial waters, while 75 have been rejected, according to figures from the beginning of October.

For Jersey, 111 permanent licences and 31 provisional licences have been issued, while 75 boats have been rejected.