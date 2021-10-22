How to register a death and arrange a funeral in France

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No one wants to think about death while they’re enjoying the good life in France, but it’s important to understand what needs to be done - and when - in the event of a loved one dying in France.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let’s start with what you can do before you die.</span></p><p><b>Burial or cremation</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s a good idea to make it known whether you want a burial or cremation in France, or if you want your body repatriated for a service back home, so that anyone dealing with the formalities is aware of your wishes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you do want to be buried in France, it’s a good idea to reserve a plot, as it will make things a lot easier at a difficult time. Just keep the document that confirms you have done so in a safe place.</span></p><p><b>Funeral insurance</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Funerals can cost anywhere between €3,000 and €5,000, so it can be a good option for older people to take out a funeral plan – they’re routinely offered by banks, insurers or funeral firms. It means funeral funding and organisation is automatically in place, and any family members flying into France, whose French may not be very strong, don’t have that issue to face. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After a person dies, numerous administrative tasks are necessary in a short period of time.</span></p><p><b>The first 24 hours</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you’re with a family member, friend or relative when they die, you have 24 hours to report the death. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If they die at home, contact their GP, or call 112 or 15. A doctor will come round and certify death and issue a medical certificate (<em>certificat de décès / declaration de décès</em>). If the person dies in a hospital, retirement home or other facility, it is their responsibility to report the death.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If the doctor believes the death was suspicious or by suicide, an inquiry is held. This is also standard if the death occurred in a public place. The responsibility for issuing the <em>certificat de décès</em> and burial permission in such cases falls to the public prosecutor (<em>Procureur de la République</em>) in the local high court (<em>Tribunal de Grande Instance</em>).</span></p><p><b>Registering the death</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A relative, representative or undertaker then has to register the death at the local <em>mairie</em> (town hall) within 24 hours, unless the death takes place on a public holiday or at a weekend, when the admin offices at town halls are closed. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Those who report the death need to take proof of their own ID, as well as proof of the deceased person’s identity (a <em>carte nationale d'identité, carte de séjour</em>, passport, marriage certificate or birth certificate) and the recently issued medical death certificate.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This should be enough for officials to issue a death certificate (<em>acte de décès</em>) - which includes information on where and when the death took place, not the cause of death. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can ask for several copies - they’re free and it’s a good idea to do so. These documents are needed to close the deceased’s bank or utility accounts. But, if you later find out you don’t have enough, don’t worry. More copies can be obtained online, in person or by post.</span></p><p><b>Organ donation</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It may seem a bit crass to slip this point in here, but in general </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190121/did-you-know-the-little-known-rule-about-organ-donation-in-france/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">every adult in France is presumed to be an organ donor</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, unless they specifically opt out.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This has been the case since the Loi Caillavet was passed in 1976, making everyone an organ donor except for those who have explicitly refused, as well as minors and those under someone else’s guardianship.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The rule, however, is different for foreign nationals who die in France. In such cases, the law of their home country takes priority.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In practice, doctors will consult with family members before harvesting any organs. Refusal must be in writing, and must confirm that the deceased had expressed their opposition to organ donation. </span></p><p><b>Arranging the funeral</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once the death is registered, the <em>mairie</em> issues a burial permit (<em>permis d'inhumer</em>).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The deceased’s family usually have six days to arrange the service for a burial or a cremation, with allowances if there’s an open investigation or if the death happened on a weekend or public holiday, or if the person died abroad and wishes to be repatriated to France - in which case the time limit is six days of the arrival of the body in France.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Burial can’t take place within the first 24 hours after death.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If the deceased had indicated what type of ceremony they wanted, their wishes must be respected. If they didn’t specify, the decision has to be made by their closest relatives.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The funeral directors will help with these formalities. The <em>mairie</em> will have a list of local firms, and the website </span><a href="http://www.pompesfunebresdefrance.com"><span style="font-weight: 400;">www.pompesfunebresdefrance.com</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has details of funeral directors in towns and cities across the country.</span></p><p><b>Burial</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Burial in a cemetery requires a surviving spouse, parent or child to ask permission from the <em>mairie</em>. This is a formality and will usually be granted - though there are exceptions.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The deceased can be buried in the commune where they lived, where they died or where they have a family tomb.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Families may request to have them buried in another city, town or village (for example, if that’s where other family members) but the <em>mairie</em> may decline the request.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If the deceased had not already reserved a burial plot (<em>une concession</em>) you need to buy one. This is done at the <em>mairie</em> or at the <em>bureau des cimetières</em>. Costs vary depending on timespan which ranges from five - 15 years, to perpetuity and can usually be paid in installments. Arrangements may be made if the family lacks the means to pay.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Enquiries about burial must be made as soon as possible to organise a time and date for a funeral. If a burial plot had been previously reserved, you should find a document called a <em>titre de concession</em> confirming this.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Normally cemeteries require flat paving to be placed over the grave before the family can install a headstone.</span></p><p><b>Cremation</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As with burials, permission for a cremation has to be obtained from the town hall of the commune where the death took place, as cremations usually take place at the crematorium nearest the place of death.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A medical certificate showing there are no medical or legal reasons preventing cremation is required. Medical implants such as pacemakers must be removed by a doctor or embalmer.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following any short service, ashes are handed to a family member privately shortly after the funeral, or may be stored temporarily while the family considers what they plan to do with them. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But there are strict rules on where ashes may be scattered. You can’t just throw them anywhere - for example, scattering them on private land is banned. Communes will usually have a remembrance garden used for this purpose, but - again - surviving family members may be required to ask permission from the <em>mairie</em> to use it. </span></p><p><b>Who pays?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Funeral expenses in France are covered by the estate of the deceased, usually their bank account. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">If the money in their accounts isn't enough to cover the overall fee, heirs or family members must pay the difference.</span></p><p>The person taking charge of the funeral may, upon presentation of the funeral invoice, obtain the debit from the bank account of the deceased, which is to say, the required amount for the payment of funeral expenses, with a limit of €5,000. Beyond this amount, a notary needs to get involved.</p><p>If the deceased had funeral insurance, contact the insurer as soon as possible after death.</p><p><b>Seven days and after</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Within seven days of the person’s death, you should notify their employer if they were working, health and life insurance companies, bank (do mention if you shared a joint account), and their landlord, if they were renting.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Within 30 days, notify France’s primary health insurance fund CPAM and return the deceased's carte vitale health card.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Within six months, make sure you have informed the tax office with reference to income tax declarations and other relevant fiscal information. The process can be done online in the first two months after the person’s death.</span></p><p><strong>Inheritance</strong></p><p>A notary must be contacted promptly, in order to open the inheritance file. There is a six-month time limit for the filing of the succession declaration and the payment of an inheritance tax, if the death took place in France, twelve months in other cases. This is usually sufficient for an estate to be settled.</p><p>Notaires de France has a comprehensive English-language inheritance guide on its <a href="https://www.notaires.fr/en/donation-succession/succession/order-succession-and-inheritance-tax">website</a>.</p>
