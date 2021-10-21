Train strike to disrupt travel in France this weekend

According to SNCF, 1 in 10 of the TGV Atlantique trains will be cancelled on Friday October 22nd, while one in three trains will not be running on Saturday and Sunday, AFP has reported.

Services will be disrupted on Inoui and Ouigo TGV trains to and from Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Centre Val de Loire, Nouvelle Aquitaine, and Occitanie, according to Le Parisien.

The CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots trade unions instigated the strike action in protest over working conditions and pay.

Saturday marks the start of the Toussaint holidays in France, with all schoolchildren given two weeks off, so many people would have been set to head off on holiday this weekend.

“Every client who is affected will be contacted to inform them of the status of their train, and will be able to be reimbursed or exchange their ticket for another date at no extra fee. Travellers who are able to or who have not yet booked are invited to delay their journey until another date,” SNCF announced, according to Le Parisien.

The list of trains that are running should be available online and via the Assistant SNCF app by 5pm the day before at the latest.

There may also be modifications to regional TER train schedules in Brittany on Friday and Saturday – you can find out whether a train is running online.