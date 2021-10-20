English-speaking churches in France launch climate campaign

The European Interfaith Climate Campaign is intended to promote ‘rapid, transformative change to avert climate catastrophe’.

The American Church in Paris, Quakers of France, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Paris, the American International Church in London, and 0.6 Planet have teamed up to ‘work together to shed light on the systemic and structural issues blocking a sustainable future and climate justice for all people’, the group said in a statement.

Events taking place at the American Church in Paris include:

Climate Sunday-themed services on October 31st at 11am and 2pm

Children attending the church are creating “prayer boats” to go to COP26.

The founder of 0.6 Planet, Monica Bassett, will headline at a Zoom event on November 2nd between 7.30pm and 9pm to discuss her new life in a French ecovillage in the Dordogne, where she has drastically cut her consumption and carbon footprint.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Paris has a full programme as well: