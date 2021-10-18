FOR MEMBERS

Swiss residents crossing border to France for ‘cheaper Covid tests’

Helena Bachmann in Geneva
[email protected]
Covid-19 tests

Share this article
Some Genevans drive a short distance to France to get tested for coronavirus
Since October 11th, people from Geneva drive to France (here at the Thonex border crossing) to save money on Covid testing. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini /AFP
Helena Bachmann in Geneva
[email protected]

As coronavirus screening is no longer free in Switzerland, some residents of border areas get tested in France.

Residents of Switzerland’s border regions often do their shopping in neighbouring countries to save money, as the cost of food and other products is cheaper abroad.

Now this phenomenon, known as “shopping tourism”, has been taken a step further, with a number of people from Geneva and surrounding areas cross the border to get their Covid tests in France.

Since October 11th, when the Swiss government stopped covering the cost of Covid tests for most people, some residents of Switzerland “have been crossing the border to get tested cheaply in France”, public broadcaster RTS reported.

Even though prices for screening in Switzerland vary, with some testing centres and pharmacies charging less than others, it is still cheaper in France, according to RTS.

READ MORE: How much do Covid tests now cost in Switzerland?

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

For instance, in Switzerland, most places charge 134 francs for PCR and 47 for a rapid antigen test.

In French pharmacies, people who are not vaccinated or who do not have a doctor’s prescription have been paying about 47 euros for a PCR and 27 an antigen test.

As of Friday, October 15th, this has been capped at €44 for PCR and €22 for antigen across the country. 

And French test results are valid in Switzerland for the Covid certificate.

French tests are also valid for international travel.

Switzerland decided to start charging for tests to save money, as the cost of screening is estimated at four million francs per day.

If the tests were to remain free until January 24th, 2022 – the date when the Covid certificate requirement expires – they would cost the federal government around 770 million francs.

However, tests remain free for people who have Covid symptoms, children up to 16 years of age, visitors to health facilities, those who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons (and can prove it with a medical certificate) and, until the end of November, those who have had the first dose of the vaccine and are waiting for the second shot.

READ MORE:Switzerland ends free Covid testing: Everything you need to know

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

France to end free Covid tests for all in October

France to end free Covid tests for all in October

France ends free Covid tests: What are the costs and who is exempt
FOR MEMBERS

France ends free Covid tests: What are the costs and who is exempt

How French residents can claim back the costs of Covid tests taken abroad
FOR MEMBERS

How French residents can claim back the costs of Covid tests taken abroad

France ends free Covid tests for tourists

France ends free Covid tests for tourists

When can residents in France be reimbursed for Covid-19 tests abroad?

FOR MEMBERS

COMPARE: What are the Covid test requirements around Europe for child travellers

FOR MEMBERS

How tourists and visitors in France can get a Covid test

Coronavirus: Why are Swiss residents going to France to get tested?