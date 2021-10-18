Swiss residents crossing border to France for ‘cheaper Covid tests’

Residents of Switzerland’s border regions often do their shopping in neighbouring countries to save money, as the cost of food and other products is cheaper abroad.

Now this phenomenon, known as “shopping tourism”, has been taken a step further, with a number of people from Geneva and surrounding areas cross the border to get their Covid tests in France.

Since October 11th, when the Swiss government stopped covering the cost of Covid tests for most people, some residents of Switzerland “have been crossing the border to get tested cheaply in France”, public broadcaster RTS reported.

Even though prices for screening in Switzerland vary, with some testing centres and pharmacies charging less than others, it is still cheaper in France, according to RTS.

For instance, in Switzerland, most places charge 134 francs for PCR and 47 for a rapid antigen test.

In French pharmacies, people who are not vaccinated or who do not have a doctor’s prescription have been paying about 47 euros for a PCR and 27 an antigen test.

As of Friday, October 15th, this has been capped at €44 for PCR and €22 for antigen across the country.

And French test results are valid in Switzerland for the Covid certificate.

French tests are also valid for international travel.

Switzerland decided to start charging for tests to save money, as the cost of screening is estimated at four million francs per day.

If the tests were to remain free until January 24th, 2022 – the date when the Covid certificate requirement expires – they would cost the federal government around 770 million francs.

However, tests remain free for people who have Covid symptoms, children up to 16 years of age, visitors to health facilities, those who can’t be vaccinated for health reasons (and can prove it with a medical certificate) and, until the end of November, those who have had the first dose of the vaccine and are waiting for the second shot.

