MAP: Details of 2022 Tour de France (and Denmark) revealed

The race will begin in Copenhagen and spend several days in Denmark crossing islands before riders will be transferred back to France for the race to continue from the north east of the country.

The French portion of the route begins in Dunkirk and then travels down the eastern side of the country, taking in the Alps before looping across southern France to the Pyrenees for more mountain racing.

🤩 Here is is, the 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚 of the #TDF2022! 🤩 Voici le 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙡 du #TDF2022 ! pic.twitter.com/4eccacs9Ip — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 14, 2021

It will finish as usual in Paris, with riders cycling up the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, July 24th.

The Tour usually includes at least one stage outside France, but Covid travel restrictions meant the 2021 race was held entirely in France, apart from a brief trip into the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra.

Copenhagen was originally scheduled to host the 2021 Grand Départ.

The race usually starts on a Saturday, but next year will begin on Friday, July 1st, in order to allow time for the rest days and transfer of all teams back from Denmark to France.

The full route is;

Stage 1 – July 1st

Copenhagen – Copenhagen – 13km (time trial)

Stage 2 – July 2nd

Roskilde – Nyborg – 199km

Stage 3 – July 3rd

Vejle – Sonderborg – 182km

Stage 4 – July 5th

Dunkirk – Calais – 172km

Stage 5 – July 6th

Lille – Arenberg Porte du Hainaut – 155km

Stage 6 – July 7th

Binche (Belgium) – Longwy – 220km

Stage 7 – July 8th

Tomblaine – La Super Planche des Belles Filles – 176km

Stage 8 – July 9th

Dole – Lausanne (Switzerland) – 184km

Stage 9 – July 10th

Aigle (Switzerland) – Chatel – 183km

Stage 10 – July 11th

Morzine – Megeve – 148km

Rest day – July 12th

Stage 11 – July 13th

Albertville – Col du Granon – 149km

Stage 12 – July 14th

Briancon – Alpe d’Huez – 166km

Stage 13 – July 15th

Bourg d’Oisans – Saint-Etienne – 193km

Stage 14 – July 16th

Saint Etienne – Mende – 195km

Stage 15 – July 17th

Rodez – Carcassonne – 200km

Rest Day – July 18th

Stage 16 – July 19th

Carcassonne – Foix – 179km

Stage 17 – July 20th

Saint-Gaudens – Peyragudes – 130km

Stage 18 – July 21st

Lourdes – Huatacam – 143km

Stage 19 – July 22nd

Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors – 189km

Stage 20 – July 23rd

Lacapelle-Marival – Rocamadour – 40km (time trial)

Stage 21 – July 24th

Paris – Paris – 112km