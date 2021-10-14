MAP: Details of 2022 Tour de France (and Denmark) revealed

The 2022 Tour de France will start in Denmark
The 2022 Tour de France will start in Denmark. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
Organisers have revealed the route of the 2022 Tour de France cycle race, which will be an international race once more after Covid curtailed this year's event.

The race will begin in Copenhagen and spend several days in Denmark crossing islands before riders will be transferred back to France for the race to continue from the north east of the country.

The French portion of the route begins in Dunkirk and then travels down the eastern side of the country, taking in the Alps before looping across southern France to the Pyrenees for more mountain racing.

It will finish as usual in Paris, with riders cycling up the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, July 24th.

The Tour usually includes at least one stage outside France, but Covid travel restrictions meant the 2021 race was held entirely in France, apart from a brief trip into the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra.

Copenhagen was originally scheduled to host the 2021 Grand Départ.

The race usually starts on a Saturday, but next year will begin on Friday, July 1st, in order to allow time for the rest days and transfer of all teams back from Denmark to France.

The full route is;

 Stage 1 – July 1st
   Copenhagen – Copenhagen – 13km (time trial)

   Stage 2 – July 2nd
   Roskilde – Nyborg – 199km

   Stage 3 – July 3rd
   Vejle – Sonderborg – 182km

   Stage 4 – July 5th
   Dunkirk – Calais – 172km

   Stage 5 – July 6th
   Lille – Arenberg Porte du Hainaut – 155km

   Stage 6 – July 7th
   Binche (Belgium) – Longwy – 220km

   Stage 7 – July 8th
   Tomblaine – La Super Planche des Belles Filles – 176km

   Stage 8 – July 9th
   Dole – Lausanne (Switzerland) – 184km

   Stage 9 – July 10th
   Aigle (Switzerland) – Chatel – 183km

   Stage 10 – July 11th
   Morzine – Megeve – 148km

   Rest day – July 12th

   Stage 11 – July 13th
   Albertville – Col du Granon – 149km

   Stage 12 – July 14th
   Briancon – Alpe d’Huez – 166km

   Stage 13 – July 15th
   Bourg d’Oisans – Saint-Etienne – 193km

   Stage 14 – July 16th
   Saint Etienne – Mende – 195km

   Stage 15 – July 17th
   Rodez – Carcassonne – 200km

   Rest Day – July 18th

   Stage 16 – July 19th
   Carcassonne – Foix – 179km

   Stage 17 – July 20th
   Saint-Gaudens – Peyragudes – 130km

   Stage 18 – July 21st
   Lourdes – Huatacam – 143km

   Stage 19 – July 22nd
   Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors – 189km

   Stage 20 – July 23rd
   Lacapelle-Marival – Rocamadour – 40km (time trial)

   Stage 21 – July 24th
   Paris – Paris – 112km

