Omar Sy becomes first French actor to sign multi-year Netflix deal

The debut of the French-language TV mystery is Netflix’s third most-watched season ever after Squid Game and Bridgerton, earning 76 million views in its first month, according to internal figures.

A second batch of episodes was released in June, with more eagerly awaited adventures based on the early 20th-century cat-and-mouse novels of Maurice Leblanc to follow.

The deal announced by Netflix did not specify any financial terms or specific projects for the deal with the Trappes-born actor-comedian who is set to star in and executive produce multiple feature films.

It is the first such Netflix deal with a French talent or filmmaker, according to Variety.

Sy said he was “very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship” with Netflix, praising the streamer’s “collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world.”

“We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix,” said Netflix France’s Gaelle Mareschi in the statement.

READ ALSO Five Netflix series that will teach you French as the locals speak it

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

In “Lupin” Sy plays Assane Diop, a fan of the novels who uses the character of Lupin as he seeks vengeance for his wrongly-accused father.

The combination of a charismatic lead, Parisian backdrops and an undercurrent of race relations made it the first bona fide made-in-France hit for Netflix, which is investing heavily in the country.

The 43-year-old Sy became famous in the French film The Intouchables before appearing in Hollywood blockbusters X-Men: Days of Future Past and Jurassic World, he now lives mostly in the US with his wife and children.

It was unclear whether his new Netflix work will be in French or English, or both.

READ ALSO ‘Vile snobs’ – why are the French so annoyed about Emily in Paris?